Spring sprints at Turffontein

There are a number of runners with chances, including former Sprinter of the Year Talktothestars

31 August 2018 - 05:00 Charl Pretorius
Horse Race Picture: ISTOCK
The Turffontein Spring Feature Season gets under way on Saturday with the running of the grade3 Spring Spree Stakes over 1,200m. There are a number of runners with chances, including former Sprinter of the Year Talktothestars, imported Mujallad and Chimichuri Run, who won a two-year-old feature late last season.

The one they will all have to beat, however, is trainer Mike Azzie’s filly Mrs O, who runs in the silks of racehorse syndication company Green Street Bloodstock. Mrs O has been rested since June 10, but performs well when sent out fresh.

Ormond Ferraris trains Frankly, the daughter of Frankel, who just needed her last run when fourth over 1,400m, and Ferraris believes she will enjoy 1,600m in race 1. Frankly could get punters off on the right foot.

Joe Soma’s Maroon Bells (race 2) is another horse who warrants respect on a good recent showing.

