Mark Cavendish takes a break for medical rest

London — British cyclist Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from training to recover from the effects of Epstein-Barr virus, his Dimension Data team confirmed on Wednesday.

Cavendish, who has won 30 stages of the Tour de France in a decorated career, was eliminated from the Tour in July after finishing outside the time limit on stage 11. “Given this and on the back of these medical results, I’m glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven’t been able to perform at my optimum level.”

Dimension Data said that Cavendish, 33, needs a period of rest before returning to training, but gave no details.

AFP