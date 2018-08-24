A top former Bulgarian gymnast has travelled from her home in the US to Johannesburg to attend the launch of the exhibition entitled SPORT‚ My Passion‚ My Love‚ My Life by veteran sports photographer Wessel Oosthuizen.

Diminutive Silvia Mitova‚ a bronze medallist at the European championships‚ was just 16 when she broke her neck in a training accident in 1992‚ less than two months after competing at the Barcelona Olympics.

Oosthuizen played a critical role in 1993 helping her to travel to SA where she underwent surgery that allowed her to walk again. The neurosurgeon who performed the operation‚ Johan Wasserman‚ was another guest at the exhibition launch at the World of Rugby in Randburg.

Wasserman and his former patient‚ who is married and goes by the surname Hutchinson‚ engaged in a lengthy embrace when they met up.

"She didn’t know he was going to be here‚" said a beaming Oosthuizen‚ whose oldest daughter was a gymnast. They had met Mitova only briefly on a gymnastics trip into Eastern Europe before the 1992 Games.

"It was brief‚" she said. "But that meeting changed my life."

After hearing of her plight‚ Oosthuizen arranged a sponsorship to get her to SA where she underwent an MRI scan and then the surgery‚ which Dr Wasserman did for free.

"There was no e-mail then‚ so we were communicating with faxes‚" Oosthuizen recalled. "I needed a translator."

There were some interesting translations. "When they wrote she needed MRI‚ the guy explained it ‘MRI — like atom bomb’." Oosthuizen also helped to raise money for Mitova’s hospital stay‚ which cost R16‚000.

Hutchinson arrived on Saturday and left for home in Pottstown near Philadelphia on Thursday. That’s a long trip for a launch‚ but she simply shrugged her shoulders and smiled: "Wessel saved my life."

The exhibition covers Oosthuizen’s work as a sports photographer for more than 50 years‚ and includes 140 pictures.