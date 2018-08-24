Breaking out awards bubbly

French champagne producer GH Mumm’s co-sponsorship of Cape Town’s Sun Met won a prestigious award at the sports industry awards held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

They came out tops in the best new sponsorship category presented by Nielsen, beating stiff competition from Nashua, New Balance and Shield.

Following this with further good news for the racing industry was G-BETS, a part of the Goldrush Group. It has taken over the headline sponsorship of Johannesburg’s grade1 Summer Cup from Sansui. The prize money will remain at R2m for the 2,000m event, scheduled for December 1.

G-BETS MD Dhrupal Amin MD of G-BETS, said at the launch function of the sponsorship on Wednesday that the Summer Cup resonated with his company.

Amin believes the race brings out the fun-loving, adventurous spirit of the Gauteng population. The group has expanded its footprint into Africa with operations being developed in Lesotho, Tanzania and Botswana. Amin said this was the first time G-BETS had stepped into the racing arena as a sponsor and was taking the step fearlessly.

"If one is fearful, one will never do anything. We cannot let the fear of the unknown hold us back," said Amin. "We are pleased. It’s a day of excitement and fun from a racing and entertainment perspective," he said.

Turffontein hosts a meeting on the inside track on Saturday for which Randjesfontein trainer Grant Maroun has booked Piere Strydom to ride his speedy fillies River Ayre (race 5) and Queen Of War (race 6). This indicates confidence in their chances and both could win at good odds.