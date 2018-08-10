Sport / Other Sport

Hackers hit PGA Championship site

10 August 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

St Louis — Hackers attacked the PGA Championship, seeking a ransom, according to a report from Golfweek.com.

The report said hackers hijacked the PGA of America’s computer servers, locking officials out of crucial files related to this week’s tournament and September’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

"Your network has been penetrated. All files have been encrypted with an algorythm."

The message also included a bitcoin wallet number, but no specific ransom amount was demanded.

Reuters

