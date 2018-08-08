Usain Bolt sprints to Australia to try his hand at football

Sydney — Usain Bolt will be given as long as it takes to prove he deserves a playing contract, the Central Coast Mariners said on Wednesday after the Australian club agreed to help the sprint king realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The 31-year-old eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics last year, is an avid Manchester United fan who has long wanted to play top-flight football. He has already tried out with teams in Germany, Norway and SA, to no avail.

Undeterred, the A-League club has agreed to see what he has to offer with the sprint legend set to arrive at the training ground in Gosford, 75km north of Sydney, later this month.