Nibali set for swift return after surgery

01 August 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Vincenzo Nibali. Picture: EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
Vincenzo Nibali. Picture: EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Paris — Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, who was forced out of the Tour de France after a crash on the 12th stage to Alpe d’Huez, underwent surgery on his injured back in Milan, his Bahrain team said on Tuesday.

The 2014 Tour champion will be released from hospital on Wednesday and will be able to return to training in a few days, starting on a stationary bike before heading back out on the road. Nibali fractured a vertebra on July 19 after his bike got tangled up with a bag or camera strap, sending the cyclist crashing to the ground as he rode through a plume of smoke on the crowded climb.

He finished the stage seventh and was fourth overall, 2min 37sec behind eventual winner Geraint Thomas but was ruled out of the rest of the race.

The 33-year-old is one of just seven riders to have won all three Grand Tours.

Nibali had been scheduled to take part in the Vuelta a España starting on August 25, having skipped the Giro d’Italia to concentrate on the Tour de France and the Spanish race. His team did not comment on whether he would be ready to return for the Vuelta, but he will need to be fully fit for the World Championships in September.

He went out to recon the course in March, saying: "I expected a difficult course. But the recon ride gives me even more respect. Many other riders will be surprised like me."

AFP

