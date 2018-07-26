New International Jockeys Challenge tests top riders

A new International Jockeys Challenge has been established by Phumelela Gaming & Leisure and Australia’s Tabcorp, with their international subsidiary Premier Gateway International.

The event will be hosted by the Singapore Turf Club on September 25.

SA’s top three jockeys will get a rare opportunity to prove they measure up to the best in the world in the challenge, competing with their peers from the UK, Australia and Asia. The jockey who accrues the most points will win the competition.

SA will be represented by the top three jockeys as at the end of the racing season on July 31. The current standings dictate that Lyle Hewitson, Muzi Yeni and Greg Cheyne will make up the South African team.

The UK will be represented by jockeys Hayley Turner (England), Rob Havlin (Scotland) and PJ McDonald (Ireland). Hugh Bowman, Corey Brown and Kerrin McEvoy will represent Australia, and the Asian team could well be led by Joao Moreira, who has enjoyed a tremendous spell in Hong Kong and is riding in Japan. His teammates will probably be the top two jockeys from the host track.

In other news, this season’s grade1 Daily News winner and leading three-year-old Surcharge has been sold to a Chinese consortium. The deal was brokered by bloodstock agent John Freeman, who would reveal only that the buyer is a Chinese company based in Australia. Surcharge, formerly trained by Stuart Pettigrew, will be going into quarantine shortly.

Pettigrew’s two-year-old filly Parental Control could get punters off to a good early start at the Vaal on Thursday. She has the best exposed form of runners in the second race over 1,200m.

Piere Strydom’s mount Mambo Symphony (race 6) is consistent enough to be relied on in the exotic bets.