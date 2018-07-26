Sport / Other Sport

More tests upset Serena

26 July 2018
Serena Williams. Picture: JAYNE KARMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY SPORTS
Paris — Serena Williams claims she is the victim of "discrimination" by US doping chiefs, who are testing her more than other players.

At Wimbledon Williams slammed "shocking" treatment over excessive targeting from testers in the run-up to the second Grand Slam of the season.

And in a tweet on Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner reignited the discussion.

"…and it’s that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena," she posted on Twitter. "Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive."

The 36-year-old battled back from life-saving surgery after giving birth to get within touching distance of an eighth Wimbledon title. However, she was defeated by Angelique Kerber in the final on July 14.

She had arrived at the tournament amid a report revealing her anger about an unannounced test in June where the tester refused to leave her Florida house.

Williams said at the time she had been tested five times in June, compared to one or none for some of her compatriots.

Athletes returning from a long absence are often subjected to repeated drug tests, as they are seen as a higher-risk category than athletes in the flow of regular competition.

