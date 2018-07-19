Sport / Other Sport

Forbes ranks Dallas Cowboys as the world’s most valuable sports team

19 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Dallas Cowboys players. The professional American football outfit has been ranked the world’s most valuable sports team for a third year in a row. Picture: ERICH SCHLEGEL/USA TODAY
New York — The Dallas Cowboys have been ranked the world’s most valuable sports team for a third year in a row, an annual list published by Forbes showed on Wednesday, with the National Football League (NFL) accounting for more than half of the top 50.

The NFL’s Cowboys were valued at $4.8bn, a 14% jump from 2017. Football teams Manchester United ($4.12bn), Real Madrid ($4.09bn) and Barcelona ($4.06bn) took the next three spots.

Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees, who were second on the list in 2017, rounded out the top five with a value of $4bn, up 8% from a year ago.

The average value of the 50 teams on the list is $2.74bn, the highest to date, up from 2017 when the average was $2.5bn.

"There has never been a better time to own a top-notch pro sports franchise," said Forbes senior editor Kurt Badenhausen.

"Blockbuster TV contracts and owner-friendly collective bargaining agreements are fuelling record sale prices."

No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

Reuters

