Sport / Other Sport

BRITISH OPEN

Oom Ernie will show nephew Jovan the ropes

18 July 2018 - 06:12 Craig Ray
Family links: Ernie Els will show his nephew, Jovan Rebula, a thing or two at Carnoustie this week. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Family links: Ernie Els will show his nephew, Jovan Rebula, a thing or two at Carnoustie this week. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ernie Els is used to being called oom‚ a generic respectful Afrikaans greeting used by younger people to those of an older generation.

But when Els hears himself being called oom at this week’s 147th Open Championship it is because his nephew‚ Jovan Rebula, is a rival challenger at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Rebula‚ 20, the son of Els’s sister Carina‚ finds himself in the field for the season’s third Major by virtue of winning the British Amateur title at Royal Aberdeen in June.

Rebula has long been a talented junior in SA‚ but going into the British Amateur his ranking was 192 in the unpaid ranks. Like his uncle‚ he showed a taste for links golf by beating Irish champion Robin Dawson 3&2 in the matchplay event to become the first South African to win the prestigious amateur title since Bobby Cole in 1966.

Tight relationship

"I have a tight relationship with my uncle Ernie and he is always motivating me‚" Rebula said. "He said this [winning the British Amateur] would open doors for me and told me to go out there‚ to have fun and grab the opportunity with both hands. He’s awesome. Just a great human being."

One of the prizes for winning was automatic qualification for the Open‚ as well as the 2019 Masters and US Open.

Els‚ 48‚ is playing in his 28th Open Championship and his third at Carnoustie. Rebula will be soaking up lessons‚ especially as he is staying in the same house as his experienced uncle.

"The Open is always a special week‚ but even more so this year with my nephew Jovan Rebula in the field, having won the Amateur Championship last month‚" Els said. "The whole family is obviously so proud of him and we’re all staying in a house this week in St Andrews‚ which is good fun."

Els‚ winner of the Open in 2002 and 2012‚ and runner-up on three occasions‚ is in the twilight of an illustrious career‚ but a man capable of producing outstanding links golf. Links play demands experience and patience, and although Els is far from a favourite going into the week‚ he cannot be discounted.

"Carnoustie has a well-deserved reputation as probably the toughest of all the courses on the Open rotation‚" Els said.

"I also think it’s one of the fairest‚ though. There’s only one blind tee shot and everything is pretty much right in front of you. In 1999 it was ridiculously tough, about as tough as we’ve ever seen any golf course… anywhere. No surprise it ended up being the highest scoring Open for 50 years.

"In 2007 the set-up was better. I actually finished tied fourth on that occasion‚ but it was hard to be pleased, having had a great chance to win that week. I was watching the scoreboards out there on Sunday‚ so I knew I was only a shot off the lead for a while. And not finishing it off… that was hard," Els added.

"Those of us who regularly play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship are more familiar with this course in the fairly cold‚ damp conditions of an English autumn and the course is typically very green. Well‚ we don’t have that this week.

"Carnoustie right now tells the story of the prolonged hot‚ dry weather that the UK has had this summer. It’s playing hard and very fast‚ like a true links test. The rough is a little bit more wispy than usual‚ so I think there’s the opportunity to be quite aggressive off the tee on certain holes.

"You have to be a bit cagey‚ though‚ with the fairways running so hard and fast. Let’s see how things shape up in the practise rounds."

TimesLIVE

Why Tiger Woods loves Carnoustie so much

‘This is the oldest tournament we have in our sport,’ says the golf champion
Sport
1 day ago

British Open prize fund rises to $10.5m after lagging behind Majors

The third Major of the year, which will be held at Carnoustie from July 19-22, will boost the prize fund further if more than 70 professional golfers ...
Sport
8 days ago

American Kevin Na breaks his PGA drought at Sulphur Springs

‘It feels amazing. I’ve been close so many years and failed so many times,’ says a jubilant Na after winning his first PGA Tour ...
Sport
8 days ago

Erratic Watson confident for latest challenge

Despite Watson’s inconsistent season, he said he had never lost his confidence
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Dreary Downs crash out in West Africa
Sport / Soccer
2.
France have talent to copy Pele’s Brazil
Sport / Soccer
3.
Simona Halep stays on top of women’s rankings as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Ban and Shamsi put new spin on Sri Lanka Test
Sport / Cricket
5.
Brighton offer record amount for Percy Tau
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Why Tiger Woods loves Carnoustie so much
Sport / Other Sport

British Open prize fund rises to $10.5m after lagging behind Majors
Sport / Other Sport

American Kevin Na breaks his PGA drought at Sulphur Springs
Sport / Other Sport

Erratic Watson confident for latest challenge
Sport

Zaman’s 73 lifts Pakistan
Sport / Cricket

Molinari ends Italian PGA drought
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.