Why Tiger Woods loves Carnoustie so much

Carnoustie — Tiger Woods, back at the British Open this week for the first time since 2015, will begin his campaign in Thursday’s opening round in a three-ball with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox of Scotland.

"It has been a while and I’ve certainly missed it," former world No1 Woods said on Monday. "This is the oldest tournament we have in our sport.

"Carnoustie is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament. From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it’s amazing how this course doesn’t change.

"It’s probably the most difficult one we play in the whole rotation," Woods said.

The 42-year-old American, world No16 Matsuyama and Knox, winner of the Irish Open two weeks ago, will tee-off at 4.21pm SA time. Fourteen-times Major champion Woods, who won the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, has missed the last two editions because of a back problem.

Fellow American Jordan Spieth launches his title defence at 10.58am with Justin Rose of England and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy must wait until 1.53pm to tee-off with Australia’s Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

World No1 Dustin Johnson will join Sweden’s Alex Noren and American Charley Hoffman in a 2.04pm group.

