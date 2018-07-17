Sport / Other Sport

TEE-OFF TIMES

Why Tiger Woods loves Carnoustie so much

17 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods of the US at Carnoustie, Britain, July 16 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Carnoustie — Tiger Woods, back at the British Open this week for the first time since 2015, will begin his campaign in Thursday’s opening round in a three-ball with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox of Scotland.

"It has been a while and I’ve certainly missed it," former world No1 Woods said on Monday. "This is the oldest tournament we have in our sport.

"Carnoustie is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament. From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it’s amazing how this course doesn’t change.

"It’s probably the most difficult one we play in the whole rotation," Woods said.

The 42-year-old American, world No16 Matsuyama and Knox, winner of the Irish Open two weeks ago, will tee-off at 4.21pm SA time. Fourteen-times Major champion Woods, who won the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, has missed the last two editions because of a back problem.

Fellow American Jordan Spieth launches his title defence at 10.58am with Justin Rose of England and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy must wait until 1.53pm to tee-off with Australia’s Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

World No1 Dustin Johnson will join Sweden’s Alex Noren and American Charley Hoffman in a 2.04pm group.

Reuters

British Open prize fund rises to $10.5m after lagging behind Majors

The third Major of the year, which will be held at Carnoustie from July 19-22, will boost the prize fund further if more than 70 professional golfers ...
7 days ago

American Kevin Na breaks his PGA drought at Sulphur Springs

‘It feels amazing. I’ve been close so many years and failed so many times,’ says a jubilant Na after winning his first PGA Tour ...
7 days ago

Erratic Watson confident for latest challenge

Despite Watson’s inconsistent season, he said he had never lost his confidence
12 days ago

Sport
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Other Sport
Sport / Other Sport
