Pacquiao stuns with WBA welterweight title win

16 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Manny Pacquiao in action against Lucas Matthysse at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Manny Pacquiao in action against Lucas Matthysse at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur — Manny Pacquiao put on a dominant display to stun defending champion Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round knockout to claim the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Filipino boxing legend looked focused and busy from the opening bell and had the 15,000 fans at the Axiata Arena on their feet when he sent his Argentinian opponent to the canvas three times with an array of clubbing blows.

The southpaw dropped his opponent for the final time with an uppercut.

Pacquiao will be 40 in December but was beaming as he told reporters afterwards: "Do I look 39? At 39, I’m still OK, I’m still fine."

Reuters

