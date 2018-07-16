Pacquiao stuns with WBA welterweight title win

Kuala Lumpur — Manny Pacquiao put on a dominant display to stun defending champion Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round knockout to claim the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Filipino boxing legend looked focused and busy from the opening bell and had the 15,000 fans at the Axiata Arena on their feet when he sent his Argentinian opponent to the canvas three times with an array of clubbing blows.

The southpaw dropped his opponent for the final time with an uppercut.

Pacquiao will be 40 in December but was beaming as he told reporters afterwards: "Do I look 39? At 39, I’m still OK, I’m still fine."

Reuters