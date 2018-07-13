Berg River Marathon: runaway leaders Graeme Solomon and Adrián Boros in control

Paarl — The Berg River Canoe Marathon continues on Friday with the penultimate third stage, with runaway leaders Graeme Solomon and Adrián Boros in control.

The powerful combination of Cape Town’s Solomon and Hungarian Boros, who form Team Bamboo Warehouse, covered Thursday’s 32km in 2hr 12min for an overall time of 6:58:13.

They have a lead of more than 10 minutes over Keith Moule of the UK and Joep van Bakel of the Netherlands, who will need some kind of divine intervention to trim the deficit.

"We had a really good day without any mishaps, like falling foul of tree-blocks and taking a dip in the freezing water," said Solomon. "We just need to keep on gelling and doing the hard graft. But we’re not going to relax a moment believing that we are just going to have things our own way for the final two days, so we’ll be staying focused and concentrated until the race runs its course in Velddriff on Saturday at around noon."

Moule and Van Bakel made critical errors in the closing stages on Thursday.

"We gave time away stupidly in the final 10km, but those guys at the front are fairly strong and when you get them on the flat water they are pretty hard to catch," said Moule.

There was no change to the third spot, filled by the Gavin White and Bartho Visser pairing, who are trailing by 23min.