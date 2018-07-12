Sport / Other Sport

CRICKET

Ricky Ponting backs Aussie revival

12 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Justin Langer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Justin Langer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Australia still have the best depth of any cricket nation, former skipper Ricky Ponting says, backing them to turn around their poor ODI form in time to defend their World Cup title in England and Wales in 2019.

Five-time World Cup winners Australia were whitewashed 5-0 by hosts England in the ODI series that concluded in June, extending their poor ODI run having won only 16 of their last 18 matches.

"There are 16 one-dayers to be played between now and the next World Cup," Ponting said. "I’ll guarantee you when you put the Australian group of 15 players down on a sheet of paper, that group will line up as good as any other team in the world."

Ponting, who captained Australia in their 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories, said the ODI series against England helped young players to get some games and he believes the team will keep producing great players. "One thing I do know is we’ve got still the best depth of any cricket nation in the world and I will continue to say that," he added.

Ponting also supported coach Justin Langer, who took over the reins of the team in May.

"The environment Langer will create around that team will be a place that everyone will just get better, they’ll love the environment," he said. "I’m really excited about what the future holds not just right now but for the next 20 years."

Australia will host SA in November for three ODIs and one Twenty20 and will then host Virat Kohli-led India for three T20s, four Test matches and three ODIs.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: SA’s backroom boys are big hitters on the global field

South Africans can be justifiably proud that this country continues to produce cricket people of the highest calibre, both players and administrators
Opinion
2 days ago

Bans stand for Smith, Warner

Cricket Australia handed 12-month bans to Smith and Warner, while batsman Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension
Sport
6 days ago

Markram and his mates ready for spin wizards

Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble are, in that order, the top three wicket-takers in Test history
Sport
6 days ago

Zaman’s 73 lifts Pakistan

Pakistan batted first, with Zaman’s knock helping his side race to 194/7
Sport
6 days ago

T-20: Pakistan down Zimbabwe

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed sees his side home with an unbeaten 38
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kevin Anderson hands a shock Wimbledon defeat to ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kevin Anderson hands a shock Wimbledon defeat to ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Irish stallion is on his way to SA
Sport / Other Sport
4.
England shattered as Croatia roar through to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Digital innovation attracts new, younger online ...
Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.