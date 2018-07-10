Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

British Open prize fund rises to $10.5m after lagging behind Majors

10 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Jordan Spieth. Picture: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY
Jordan Spieth. Picture: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY

London — The prize fund for 2018’s British Open has increased by $250,000 to a total of $10.5m, with the winner set to take home $1.89m, organisers Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) said.

The third Major of the year, which will be held at Carnoustie from July 19-22, will boost the prize fund further if more than 70 professional golfers make the cut for the final two rounds.

"The prize fund reflects The Open’s position as one of the world’s great sporting events and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie," R&A CE Martin Slumbers has said.

The British Open, the sport’s oldest championship, has historically offered smaller purses than the three other Majors, with the US Open offering $12m in 2018 and the US Masters $11m.

The PGA Championship, which offered $10.5m in 2017, is yet to announce the prize fund for this season.

The British Open awarded prize money in US dollars for the first time in 2017, when American Jordan Spieth won his third Major title at Royal Birkdale and picked up $1.85m.

Reuters

Erratic Watson confident for latest challenge

Despite Watson’s inconsistent season, he said he had never lost his confidence
Sport
5 days ago

Molinari ends Italian PGA drought

Francesco Molinari becomes the first Italian winner on the US-based circuit since Toney Penna in 1947
Sport
7 days ago

Nightmarish US Open course set-up backfires for officials after winds

The Shinnecock Hills course turns into a different beast after winds and low humidity bake the greens to a crisp
Sport
22 days ago

Tall task awaits Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Woods will put his fused spine and gradually improving game to the test at Shinnecock Hills
Sport
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kevin Anderson to meet Federer in the Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Serena’s to lose after seeds ravaged
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Blitzboks on track for 2018 Sevens World Cup
Sport / Rugby
4.
Danny Jordaan asked to consider senior position ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Red Hazard lights flashing for France
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.