Security blanket for riders at Tour de France

Over 30,000 security agents will be deployed to protect riders during the Tour de France, organisers said on Wednesday after the head of world cycling called for a safe environment for British rider Chris Froome.

The world’s biggest cycling race starts on Saturday, just days after four-time champion Froome was cleared of doping suspicions by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), headed by David Lappartient.

In a post on his Twitter account, Lappartient said the UCI’s decision should be respected, as should "all riders, including Chris Froome".

"I have heard calls, sometimes completely irrational, to violence on the Tour de France.

"I cannot accept that and I call on all spectators to protect all the athletes and to respect the judicial decision so that Chris Froome can compete in a safe and serene environment like all other athletes."

Tour de France security chief Pierre-Yves Thouault said he shared Lappartient’s concerns but was ready to unleash a huge security operation to police the 10-million to 12-million fans expected to turn up to watch.

"There will be 23,000 police and 6,000 firemen," Thouault said, adding several thousand private security agents would also be deployed.