Semenya got the better of six of the eight at the 2017 world championships in London‚ where she took the bronze medal by dipping Muir on the line to edge her off the podium by seven-hundredths of a second.

Kenya’s world champion Faith Kipyegon and runner-up Jennifer Simpson of the US are not in the Lausanne field of 18‚ which features seven of the world championship finalists.

Semenya and Houlihan have never competed against each other‚ and the last time the South African went up against Seyaum‚ at the 2015 African Games‚ the Ethiopian triumphed.

If any of Semenya’s rivals on Thursday night are planning to win‚ they will surely have to take this race out fast from the beginning to try to negate her kick at the end.

In London in 2017 the 4:02,59 pace allowed Semenya to make a late charge on the final lap and squeeze into the medals.

Semenya‚ through her lawyers‚ will return to the picturesque city on Lake Geneva at some stage to argue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport that the IAAF’s new regulations should be scrapped permanently.

She also wants them suspended‚ before they kick in on November 1‚ until the case is decided.

The rules will require Semenya to take medication to lower naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

Semenya‚ the only South African in action on Thursday night‚ is scheduled to race at 9.28pm.

The live broadcast on SS8 begins at 8pm.