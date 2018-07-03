Assessments to be tested at Turffontein and Vaal

Assessment plates will be introduced at Turffontein and Vaal on a trial basis from August to November at the request of Highveld trainers and other industry players nationally, led by trainer Mike de Kock.

This follows trainers’ long unhappiness with handicapping of young or lightly raced horses. They have argued for years that handicappers allocate merit ratings that are too high and too early, thereby giving few opportunities for up-and-coming runners to reach their full potential.

Senior trainers, in consultation with Phumelela and senior handicapper Roger Smith, have agreed to assessment plates as a possible solution. In effect, the winner of a maiden race within five starts must have two compulsory runs in an assessment plate before a handicap race.

Any horse taking more than five starts to win a maiden is not required to run in an assessment plate before a handicap.

De Kock commented: "These plate races can only assist handicappers in making more informed decisions in arriving at merit ratings for horses who win within their first few starts. This way we have less debate."

There are three MR70 handicaps and one MR64 handicap at the Vaal on Tuesday in which most of the runners have established form but there still appears that upsets are possible as they are a modest bunch with few standouts among them.

Highlander (race 4, 1,700m), has been threatening to pop up and apprentice Luke Ferraris claims 4kg.

Seeking Gold won a good race on the inside track at the Vaal last December and will represent value back at the country course in race 5 over 2,000m.