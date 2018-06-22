Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

KZN races pave way to Durban July

22 June 2018 - 05:00 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
Racing at the Vaal was abandoned on Thursday following the second EFF-led grooms’ strike at the North Rand Training Centre, Randjesfontein.

Trainers with horses based at the centre were alerted at 3am on Thursday that a large group of strikers had assembled near the entrance. With security having abandoned their posts, a number of protesters walked into the barns and threatened to let the horses loose. The grooms have a list of complaints, including wage issues and living conditions.

At noon on Thursday, leaders of the strike were in the process of negotiating with trainers’ representatives and officials.

Horse races at the Vaal halted by EFF-led grooms strike

EFF steps in to negotiate on behalf of grooms at the Randjesfontein training centre, while blocking off access in and out of the facility
Sport
9 hours ago

This weekend’s top meeting takes place at Scottsville on Saturday.

In 2014 Gold Circle, the racing operator in KwaZulu-Natal, opened the KZN Derby and the KZN Oaks to horses of all ages at weight-for-age terms. It was decided to improve the quality and depth of both races by opening them up to all and moving away from the three-year-old classic restrictions.

The KZN Derby and Oaks will both be staged over 2,400m at the Pietermaritzburg venue and they offer last chances to several Vodacom Durban July nominations to impress the selection panel ahead of the big race on July 7.

Strathdon, The Slade and It’s My Turn will have to put in their best displays to be considered for inclusion when the July field is announced next Tuesday.

Dean Kannemeyer’s The Slade looks the most likely of the trio to stake a July claim, but he is not proven beyond 2,000m, which brings Brett Crawford’s American Landing, into the picture. He won the Listed Eastern Cape Derby over 2,400m.

Oaks runner Flichity By Farr was on the outside looking in on the last July log. She finished second in the SA Oaks at Turffontein. The panel will have no option but to consider Flichity By Farr a fair prospect if she wins on Saturday.

