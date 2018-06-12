Local boxing’s bad boy, Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen‚ sporting a fresh scar above his right eye‚ trumpeted his return to Rodney Berman’s stable at Emperors Palace on Monday by proclaiming to be "the toughest f***ing guy around here".

"Tommy Gun"‚ who has spent time in prison in the past several months‚ will fight in the third of three tournaments scheduled for September 1, the veteran promoter announced on Monday.

Oosthuizen, previously a super-middleweight and light-heavyweight, will step up to cruiserweight to top the third card when he fights over 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. His opponent will be decided in the first tournament on June 23‚ when Thabiso Mchunu takes on Richards Bolotniks of Ukraine in the main supporting bout.

Thulani Mbenge‚ SA’s only boxing medallist from the past three editions of the Commonwealth Games‚ heads that show as he bids to win the vacant IBO welterweight title against Diego Gabriel Chaves of Argentina.

Super-middleweight prospect Rowan Campbell‚ who takes on Malkhaz Sujashvili of Georgia next Saturday‚ is pencilled in as the main attraction in Berman’s second tournament on August 10‚ facing Renson Hobyani for the SA title. Oosthuizen‚ who had been previously discarded by Berman for his errant ways‚ including substance abuse‚ did not try to hide his recent spells in jail for drug possession and assault.

"I was incarcerated‚ I’ve been in prison‚" said Oosthuizen. "I made some mistakes in my life and I’m here to rectify those mistakes — I’m here to make myself a boxing legend‚ not just in SA. Internationally.

"After Thabiso‚ I’m taking Kevin’s belt‚" he said‚ referring to Mchunu’s stablemate Kevin Lerena‚ the IBO cruiserweight champion. "I’m the toughest f***ing guy around here."

Oosthuizen has not been in the ring since May 2017‚ but that does not mean he has not used his fists.

"I have been in prison‚ how can you say I haven’t fought?" he said‚ explaining he had nine fights in three months.