Sport / Other Sport

FRENCH OPEN QUARTERFINALS

Simona Halep breaks Kerber down at French Open

07 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Simona Halep. Picture: REUTERS
Simona Halep. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — World No1 Simona Halep won a bruising quarterfinal battle against Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2 to book a place against Garbine Muguruza in the French Open semifinals.

Halep started slowly, spraying shots wide as she lost the first four games of the match against the No12 seed who hit her early groundstrokes with lethal accuracy.

But the Romanian clawed her way back into the contest, winning three straight games as both players struggled to hold on to their serves in a monster opening set that swung one way and then the next.

Kerber eventually prevailed in a tiebreak, but Halep came out all guns blazing in the second, firing baseline bullets at her opponent, who tried to cling on against the onslaught.

But by the third set Halep had broken down the German’s defences — and her resolve.

"It’s always a tough match when I play against her. After the first set I just stayed strong and didn’t give up," Halep told the court Suzanne Lenglen crowd.

"I missed a lot in the beginning. I tried to do too much. I changed the tactics a bit and it worked."

Muguruza made short work to seal a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over Maria Sharapova in just 70min to advance to the semis and remain on course for her third Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard, won the 2016 French Open.

Reuters

Marco Cecchinato’s victory shocks Djokovic at French Open

Cecchinato becomes the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in 40 years
Sport
1 day ago

Nadal moves closer to historic 11th French Open title

SA’s Kevin Anderson implodes after winning the first two sets against Argentinian Diego Schwartzman
Sport
2 days ago

Why size does not matter for Kevin Anderson

French Open opponent Schwartzman’s short stature no weakness, says SA’s hope
Sport
3 days ago

Alexander Zverev is the new comeback kid

Zverev becomes the youngest man to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros since 2009
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Dyantyi and Nkosi tipped to make Springbok debuts
Sport / Rugby
2.
Faf de Klerk puts his hand up for Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Defence is a worry, but France have firepower for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Mourinho swoops in and signs City target Fred
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus firm on selection
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.