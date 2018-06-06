Marco Cecchinato’s victory shocks Djokovic at French Open

Paris — Marco Cecchinato beat former champion and 12-time Major winner Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(11) at the French Open on Tuesday to become the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in 40 years.

Cecchinato cruised through the opening set as Djokovic was suffering from neck pain before the Serbian fought back after the loss of the second.

His opponent, however, was the stronger in an epic fourth-set tiebreak, prevailing on his fourth match point.

The last Italian man to take part in a Major semifinal was Corrado Barazzutti at the 1978 French Open.