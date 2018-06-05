Swift Daryl Impey storms to sprint win in Criterium du Dauphine

Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert — SA’s Daryl Impey of the Australian Mitchelton team punched the air in victory after unexpectedly dominating a bunch sprint in Monday’s stage of the eight-day Criterium du Dauphine.

A smiling and relaxed Impey, 33, told reporters at the finish line that he had not expected his win, nor to feel as strong as he did as he easily outpaced Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe into second.

Sky’s Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski retained the yellow overall leader’s jersey after his victory in the prologue, a 6.6km time trial on Sunday.

Alaphilippe tried to drop the peloton 4.5km from the Loire finish line at Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert when he accelerated up the final climb, a strategy which may have cost him dearly when the eventual bunch sprint took place.

Just a kilometre from home, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali also made a break for the line only to suffer the same fate as Alaphilippe when he too was reeled in by Sky’s efforts to keep 2014 world road race champion Kwiatkowski, who finished fifth, in yellow.

"I didn’t think I had the legs today," Impey said.

"But when the sprint started I was in a great position, really, I wasn’t expecting it."

