Nadal moves closer to historic 11th French Open title

Paris — On another eventful day at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal moved closer to an incredible 11th French Open title and Serena Williams pulled out of the tournament shortly before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

At the same time SA’s Kevin Anderson imploded after winning the first two sets at a canter against the slight Argentinian, Diego Schwartzman.

Williams has played only a handful of matches since returning from maternity leave, but the three-time Roland Garros champion had looked sharp in her hunt for a 24th Grand Slam title.

"Unfortunately, I’m having some issues with my pec [pectoral] muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve. It’s kind of hard to play," she said.

Nadal said he did not "feel old" after beating German Maximilian Marterer to reach the quarterfinals the day after his 32nd birthday.

The world No1’s 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7/4) victory over the world No70 saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros set by Novak Djokovic the day before.

Top seed Nadal is now on his own in third on the all-time list for most match wins at Grand Slam events with 234 victories after passing Jimmy Connors.

"I don’t feel old. But I am 32, and I have been here since 2003, so it’s a long way, a lot of years," he said.

Nadal powered 39 winners past Marterer, who pushed the Spaniard as hard as he could without threatening an upset.

He will face Schwartzman for a semifinal spot after the 11th seed staged a thrilling comeback to defeat sixth seed Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7/0) 6-2.

Nadal was caught cold in the opening stages as some big hitting from Marterer brought him the first two games.

But it did not take Nadal long to figure out his opponent, reeling off four straight games en route to a one-set lead.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion raced through the second set in just 38 minutes, breaking his opponent’s serve twice. But Marterer moved into a 3-1 lead early in the third as he threatened to become the first man to take a set off Nadal at Roland Garros since the Spaniard’s 2015 quarterfinal defeat by Djokovic.

But the reigning champion quickly hit back before securing a tie-break on his second match point when Marterer fired long, celebrating with a trademark pump of the fist.

Schwartzman fought back from two sets down to stun Anderson. He was outplayed in the first two sets but twice broke Anderson when the South African was serving for the match to pull off a dramatic victory.

