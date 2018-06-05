FootGolf: it’s like golf, only different. And like football, but different (soft of)

Johannesburg’s Randpark Golf Club continues to branch out beyond golf with the introduction of FootGolf.

Last weekend the club allowed the football-golf hybrid game to be played on its Bushwillow course.

This is not the first time the club has introduced the game. Creek 9, which is managed and maintained by Randpark Club, has been playing FootGolf since 2013.

The game is a combination of football and golf and adheres to the rules of golf. Players need to get a football into a 53cm diameter hole. Unlike with the traditional "beautiful game" the surface is not flat. It has the complexities of a golf course with fairway, bunkers and slopes, all requiring players to read the course just as in golf.

However, just like a traditional golf game, players need to get a soccer ball into the hole with the least number of kicks in a nine-or 18-hole course

The game has become somewhat popular in the US with golf courses looking for new ways to bring in revenue. Working in its favour is that the game does not entail extra course maintenance and does not interfere with the game of golf.

FootGolf started in The Netherlands in 2009, when a marketing agency organised a tournament on a golf course with 20 professional football players.

The ball used in FootGolf is specifically designed to ensure there is no damage to the golf course. However, there are strict rules regarding the attire. No football or rugby running-togs are allowed on the course, and soccer uniforms of any kind are banned. The standard attire consists of a flat cap or driver hat, a collared shirt, golf pants or shorts, knee-high Argyle socks, and indoor or turf soccer shoes.

Randpark said due to the high demand the club, along with FootGolf SA, will be hosting a special day introducing all those interested to the game on June 17 at 1pm.