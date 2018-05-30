Slick Serena back in business

Paris — Even the storm clouds cleared for Serena Williams on Tuesday, as the new mother’s baby steps back to Grand Slam tennis became a stride into the second round of the French Open.

Kristýna Plíšková, who shared the Wimbledon winners’ stage with Williams in 2010 — the Czech was junior champion as Williams won the real thing that year — played her part across the net on centre court, but there was only one star.

Dressed in a skin-tight, all-in-one black catsuit, broken up by a vivid scarlet belt, Williams captivated the French crowd from the start of the contest to its 7-6(4) 6-4 conclusion.

"Two years has been a really long time," she told the crowd in French, referring to her last match on clay. "I am just so happy to have won a match here, thank you all."

The last time she had appeared in a Grand Slam tournament was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she won it while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

This time there was a little rust to shake off — she gave birth in September — and she did not quite move as when at her best.

But all the same, Williams was too strong and too good, simply too "Serena" for her world 70-ranked opponent.

Earlier Rafael Nadal racked up his 80th French Open win, while Maria Sharapova battled back from a final-set deficit to reach the second round and SA’s Kevin Anderson beat Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-1 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Nadal defeated Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11/9). He had been two sets up but 0-3 down in the third when rain caused the tie to be suspended late on Monday.

He quickly levelled at 3-3 on Tuesday, saved four break points in the eighth game before saving four set points in the breaker. The top seed eventually claimed victory on a third match point when Bolelli dumped a forehand into the net.

"I really suffered today but it was a good test," said Nadal, who had been in danger of dropping his first set at Roland Garros since his 2015 quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic.

"Simone is a very good player and he had lots of chances and was very aggressive."

Sharapova survived a serious scare to claim a 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory over Dutch qualifier Richel Hogen-kamp, ranked 130, in her first French Open match since 2015.

The Russian took just 24 minutes to win the first set, but threw away a 3-1 lead in the second. She was staring down the barrel when trailing 3-0 in the third, but she dug deep and reeled off six straight games for the victory.

AFP, Reuters