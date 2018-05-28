Caster Semenya runs fastest 800m

Eugene, Oregon — Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya ran 2018’s fastest women’s 800m and American Ronnie Baker spoiled Christian Coleman’s outdoor debut with a wind-assisted 9.78sec in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

Semenya, whose middle-distance running career could be under threat because of a new IAAF hyperandrogenism rule, clocked 1min 55.92sec in a dominant performance as she ran the fastest 800m in the US.

The rule, which becomes effective in November, would effectively give Semenya a choice of taking medication to restrict her testosterone level or move to longer distance events. She has not lost an 800m race since 2015.

Semenya declined to talk about the rule, saying: "I’m here to perform. To be honest, I’m just an athlete. There is nothing I can do, there is nothing I can say about that." She later revealed that some day she might like to run a marathon.

She also said she thought it would be possible to break the 800m world record of 1:53.28 by Czechoslovakia’s Jamila Kratochvilova set in 1983.

"That is the plan. Now it’s not about running hard, it is running smart," said the South African who has a best of 1:55.16.

She also quashed any suggestions she could retire soon.

"If [sprinter] Kim Collins can run to age 40, what about me?" said Semenya

American Ajee Wilson finished second in 1:56.86.

Baker, the world indoor bronze medallist, pulled ahead of 60m world-record holder and compatriot Coleman in the final 20m to win with an assisting wind of 2.4m/sec. Coleman finished second in 9.84sec with Britain’s Reece Prescod third in 9.88sec.

Reuters