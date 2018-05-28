Alexander Zverev off to a flying start in Paris

Paris — Second-seed Alexander Zverev got his French Open title bid off to the perfect start with a 6-1 6-1 6-2 thrashing of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at Roland Garros on a hot streak of form after titles in Munich and Madrid before an Italian Open final loss to Rafael Nadal, stormed to victory in only an hour and 10 minutes.

Zverev lost in the first round in 2017 to Fernando Verdasco, but the German confidently avoided a repeat and enhanced his credentials as a threat to Nadal’s hopes of an 11th title.

The world No3 did not face a single break point in the match and broke his 92nd-ranked opponent’s serve seven times in a totally one-sided contest.

Zverev, who has never reached a Grand Slam quarter-final, will meet either Czech Jiri Vesely or Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

Venus Williams crashed out 6-4 7-5 to China’s Wang Qiang. The loss marked the first time 2002 runner-up Williams has lost her opening match in Paris since 2001 and the only time she has lost consecutive Grand Slam opening round matches.

"There really are no perfect days in tennis, so… at this point I have just got to look forward," she mused enigmatically.

If Sunday’s result marked a low point for Williams, it represented the best win of Wang’s career and one for which she was good value.

Wang might have been forgiven for rolling her eyes when the draw was made on Thursday, having been beaten by Williams both in Paris and at Wimbledon in their only previous meetings. But she set about her task with enthusiasm, never allowing her rangy opponent to settle. Compact and busy, Wang looked to be putting more effort in every ball than Williams with her long, fluid shots.

And on a hot day, which had both players glistening with sweat, such differences can count double. So too can free points and short ones, and both Wang and Williams looked to shorten rallies with heavily thumped groundstrokes aimed for the lines.

When faced with a wingspan like that of Williams, margin for error is miniscule, and Wang fired shot after shot on to the lines, killing off Williams’s scooped, looped backhands with flat varieties of her own.

In other matches, Japan’s Kei Nishikori, playing in his first Grand Slam since 2017’s Wimbledon, showed no signs of a wrist injury that has plagued him in the past few months as he eased past Frenchman Maxime Janvier 7-6(0) 6-4 6-3.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens cruised past Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-2 6-0. Stephens relentlessly attacked her opponent from the baseline and needed just 49 minutes to wrap up the victory.

Briton Johanna Konta’s campaign ended in disappointment yet again as the 22nd seed was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. Konta has yet to win a first-round match at Roland Garros in four attempts.

Elina Svitolina began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam with a victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. The fourth-seeded Ukrainian won 7-5 6-3.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Paris tournament with an elbow injury.

