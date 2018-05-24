Wheel of fortune turns for Pettigrew and Surcharge at Greyville

Exasperation is the word that best sums up the first five months of the year for trainer Stuart Pettigrew and his talented three-year-old Surcharge.

The Randjesfontein trainer could be excused uttering a few expletives as Surcharge drew the widest barrier in the Gauteng Guineas, SA Classic and SA Derby. The result was that Pettigrew had to settle for the runner-up cheque on each occasion.

The wheel of fortune eventually turns and that is the case here, with Surcharge at last given a favourable draw in the R2m Daily News 2,000 to be run at Greyville on June 2. It is an important date in the racing calendar with the world’s most famous race, the Investec Derby, being run at Epsom in the UK.

Surcharge has drawn barrier six in the Daily News, but now Pettigrew faces another hurdle. The horse’s regular pilot, Piere Strydom, is sidelined with an injury so the hunt is on for a replacement jockey.

That is not the easiest of tasks with three other top riders — Anthony Delpech, Anton Marcus and Gavin Lerena — also all out of action at present.

In early betting for the June 2 race, bookies have marked up Surcharge as the 6-1 third favourite behind Do It Again (7-2) and Pack Leader, a late withdrawal from his scheduled engagement last weekend, on offer at 11-2.

Justin Snaith’s team is in fine form in KwaZulu-Natal and Do It Again deserves his position at the head of the Daily News market. The Northfields Stud-bred three-year-old is also one of the leading fancies, with stablemate African Night Sky, for the Vodacom Durban July.

Paul Peter’s Majestic Mambo has endured his fair share of misfortune in recent weeks and he has drawn a bit deeper than Surcharge at stall 10. It could have been worse as Frank Robinson’s Aussie import Roy Had Enough will jump from the widest gate of all.

A total of 12 of the 17 Daily News entries are also entered for the July and the winner of the June 2 race gets an automatic "golden ticket" into SA’s most famous race on July 7.

Three horses that were placed behind Eyes Wide Open in the Investec Cape Derby in January — Do It Again, Pack Leader and Steel Rose — clash again and this adds spice to the 2,000m contest.

Vaughan Marshall’s three-year-old Tap O’North, who is not entered for the July, has the Daily News as his main objective and the Cape trainer will be delighted his charge, third in the Daisy Guineas, has drawn well at barrier four.

Trainer Mike de Kock has entered Like A Panther and Yakeen, but Surcharge holds the former on SA Derby running, which is why both are quoted in double figures.

Arguably the most interesting nomination is Sean Tarry’s filly Chariot Of Gold, with the champion trainer yet to decide whether she takes on the males in the Daily News or stays against her own sex in the Woolavington 2,000. The latter choice will mean a clash with the Snaith stable’s superstar filly Oh Susanna.

The Pick6 at the Vaal on Tuesday paid over R200,000 so punters will be looking for some favourites to score on Thursday’s nine-race programme at the same track.

Two runners, Albacore and Dressed To Impress, hold strong claims in the seventh and eighth races. The first-named, representing the De Kock stable, will be out to recoup recent losses at this track.

Geoff Woodruff and jockey Callan Murray look a winning combination in the final leg of the jackpot in which Tigerlace and Seal My Fate rate the main dangers. Woodruff’s runner is overdue a visit to the No1 box.