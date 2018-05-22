Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Punters finding it hard to collect on the Pick 6

22 May 2018 - 05:30 David Mollett
Picture: 123RF/OSTILL
Picture: 123RF/OSTILL

A succession of upsets — primarily in the Pick 6 — has sparked speculation that punters are deserting the sport as winning days are few.

There has been much debate on the Sporting Post website, and here are some comments that suggest some change is needed to make winning easier for those placing bets:

• "Racing has become a guessing game and not a game of skill. You’ve got a better chance of winning the lotto."

• "SA racing has lost the plot and punters are becoming very wary and cautious regarding the industry. It seems to be a pattern every meeting and every centre where the upset result is being produced in the penultimate or very last race."

• "Until new players can be persuaded that racing can be fun and worth the involvement, the spiral will continue."

Another Pick 6 eluded punters at the Vaal last Thursday, with a 45-1 winner causing a mass exit. As a result, there was a R569,000 carry-over from a gross pool of R786,000.

Vee Moodley, Phumelela’s sports betting executive, said: "I am aware of the Vaal pools, and Scottsville also showed poor turnovers. The highest turnovers are normally between the 25th to the seventh of the following month. It is at this time, between the 10th and 20th, that we see the biggest dip.

"The results have also been tough and that affects the churn factor tremendously as well. We expect things to be back to normal by Friday [May 25]."

Moodley will be hoping the numerous forthcoming Pick 6 carry-overs will help to boost the pools. These are the carry-overs at various racecourses.

• May 26: Scottsville Racecourse. Carryover R1m. Predicted pool R3.9m;

• May 26: Kenilworth Racecourse. Carryover R300,000. Predicted pool R1.4m;

• May 27: Turffontein Racecourse. Carryover R500,000. Predicted pool R2.7m;

• June 1: Fairview. Carry-over R250,000. Predicted pool R1m;

• June 2: Greyville. Carry-over R1m. Predicted pool R4m;

• June 2: Kenilworth. Carry-over R100,000. Predicted pool R1m;

• June 3: Turffontein. Carry-over R400,000. Predicted pool R2.5m.

Last Saturday’s winner of the R500,000 World Sports Betting Greyville 1,900, Elusive Silva, was not a strong fancy and started at 9-1. But trainer Justin Snaith will be delighted with the win as his charge is now certain of a place in the final field for the Vodacom Durban July.

The late withdrawal of the favourite, Pack Leader, made Elusive Silva’s task easier, but this was another impressive ride by 2017’s winning July jockey, Bernard Fayd’Herbe.

• Protest action by grooms, led by members of the EFF, at the Randjesfontein Training Centre in Midrand on Sunday resulted in 44 horses being withdrawn from the meeting at Turffontein.

Despite this the meeting went ahead, though the day’s feature event was postponed until next weekend. Just what effect this will have on Tuesday’s nine-race programme at the Vaal remains to be seen.

Mike de Kock trains the fancied runner, Sirtain, who has been priced up as 33-10 favourite for the sixth race, run over 1,000m.

Nother Russia can rescue poor punters

De Kock runner favourite at Turffontein
Sport
1 month ago

Lyle Hewitson’s speedy ride to national jockey title contender

With champion jockey Anthony Delpech out, the Turffontein title race could be fought out between Hewitson and Muzi Yeni
Sport
1 month ago

Like A Panther poised to strike for De Kock in Classic

Like A Panther, the mount of Callan Murray, has the advantage of pole position in Saturday’s R2m SA Classic at Turffontein
Sport
1 month ago

Lowest bid hiked for Germiston bloodstock sales

The minimum bids on the two sales differ sharply
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MP asks: did Ashwin Willemse walk out over ...
Sport
2.
Why Ashwin Willemse is a rare beacon
Sport
3.
Willemse’s walkout not racially motivated‚ says ...
Sport
4.
DAVID ISAACSON: Ashwin Willemse exposes the depth ...
Sport
5.
Sports minister wants Nick Mallett and Naas Botha ...
Sport

Related Articles

Top jockey Ryan Moore faces Kentucky Derby decision
Sport / Other Sport

Nother Russia riding high for Vaal on Saturday
Sport / Other Sport

Whisky Baron changes course for Hong Kong
Sport / Other Sport

Moore spoils the party for Millard in the Derby
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.