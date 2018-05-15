Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

I can win again, declares Tiger Woods

15 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiger Woods. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ponte Vedra Beach — After finishing equal 11th at the Players Championship on Sunday, Tiger Woods declared himself ready to win another title.

For the second day running, Woods plundered the first 12 holes at TPC Sawgrass, this time picking up six birdies.

He was unable to finish quite so strongly, finding water at the island-green 17th for a double-bogey. He blamed a gust of wind for that stumble.

"I fe1t good on every facet of the game and it’s weird not to mishit a shot today and only shoot three-under," the 14-times Major champion said.

Generating as much club-head speed with his driver as almost anyone in the field, he showed he has lost little of his power after a spinal fusion in 2017. He also had good distance control with his irons and bounced back on the greens after putting woefully in Charlotte.

"I didn’t play particularly well the first couple of days, but I turned it around this weekend. Unfortunately just didn’t cash in," he said after finishing seven strokes behind winner Webb Simpson.

"If I would have had the game I had this weekend at the beginning of the week I would have given Webb a little bit of a run."

Woods will have only one more start, at the Memorial tournament in two weeks, to hone his game before the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

He has been in contention in the final round in four of his eight starts in 2018.

"I’m not that far off from winning. There’s no way at the beginning of the year I would have predicted I would have been at this point."

Reuters

Tiger Woods to roar again at British Open

The 42-year-old — a 14-time Major winner — returned to competitive golf this season
Sport
5 days ago

Big Phil says Tiger’s best will not be repeated at Players Championship

The former golf antagonists appear pleased to be grouped together in Players Championship
Sport
5 days ago

Tiger opts for new irons to conquer Wells Fargo

But it might not be enough to beat opponents
Sport
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sharks still in, says coach Robert Du Preez
Sport / Rugby
2.
World record set amid Everest climbing fever
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Interim coach Patrick Mabedi wants Chiefs job
Sport / Soccer
4.
I can win again, declares Tiger Woods
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Japan’s Kei Nishikori finds his mojo in Rome
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.