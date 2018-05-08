After setting her latest South African record‚ Carina Horn now wants to consistently run under 11sec.

Horn became the first South African woman to dip under the 11sec mark at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday, when she clocked 10.98sec in finishing fifth in the sprint.

"I guess as long as I am capable I will always be on a quest to gain that extra hundredth of a second when racing‚" Horn said.

"I’m sure my coach‚ Rayner Schopf‚ has already started to plan what I need to be faster." Horn‚ 29‚ has broken new ground this season after threatening to do so for a few seasons.

In 2015 she equalled Evette de Klerk’s 11.06 record and then broke it at the national championships in Pretoria in March‚ going 11.03.

Earlier in the season she twice bettered the indoor 60m mark‚ first to 7.10 and then 7.09.

But breaking 11sec has been the priority goal.

"I still battle to believe that at long last I managed to run a sub-11s race. When I saw 10.98s going up on the electronic scoreboard next to my name all the long hard hours‚ the sacrifices and the disappointments were forgotten.

TimesLIVE