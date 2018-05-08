Novak Djokovic scores best-ranked victory at Madrid Open

Madrid — Novak Djokovic scored his best-ranked victory in almost a year by coming through his nightmare first round against world No20 Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open on Monday.

The 12-time Major champion could now face Kyle Edmund in round two if the Briton wins his own awkward opener on Tuesday against the talented Daniil Medvedev.

Not long ago, Djokovic versus Nishikori would have been a match for the latter stages of a Grand Slam but struggles with fitness caused these two to meet first up on Manolo Santana.

Djokovic prevailed 7-5 6-4, producing some scintillating tennis when it mattered most to register his first win over a top-20 opponent since he beat Gael Monfils at Eastbourne last June.

At their best, Djokovic and Nishikori were perhaps the game’s two outstanding athletes. But injuries — to the wrist for Nishikori and elbow for Djokovic — have left each attempting recoveries, and it was certainly evident here that both are still some way away.

If Edmund beats Medvedev, he may fancy his chances against a player he is yet to take a set off in three meetings. Djokovic, however, will be keen to draw on the positives.

His movement was a lot better and he delivered in the crunch moments.

There were also a handful of breathtaking retrievals the 30-year-old would have been proud of in his prime.

Four games both players would have liked to forget prompted an exchange of breaks in the middle of the opening set. Nishikori resisted two rasping forehands but finally caved two games later.

Djokovic seemingly defied physics by lashing one smash into the net early in the second but found his groove again at 5-4, breaking Nishikori to seal victory in just under two hours.

