Albacore ready to outpace rivals at the Vaal

Owner Michael Javett, a stalwart of racing for five decades, has enjoyed plenty of success over the years. In the late 1970s he was co-owner of the mighty Politician and more recently the talented filly Alboran Sea.

Javett and Mary Slack raced Alboran Sea, and this partnership could be to the fore again at the Vaal on Tuesday when Aussie-bred Albacore takes on 10 rivals in the sixth race over 2,000m. A four-year-old son of Fastnet Rock, trained by Mike de Kock, Albacore went into the notebooks of many pundits with a pleasing third-place debut at the Vaal in March. The colt built on that effort three weeks later when winning a maiden race at Turffontein by four lengths.

Despite taking on some useful sorts in My Favourite Brown, The Rising Legend and Top Shot, there is a suspicion that the handicapper may have let in Albacore lightly with a merit-rating of 70.

My Favourite Brown was also bred in Australia and has won three of his past four starts and, with Gavin Lerena sidelined through injury, will be ridden for the first time by Durban-based jockey Keagan de Melo.

Geoff Woodruff’s three-year-old, The Rising Legend, is on a roll with two recent wins and may well start favourite. Whether he can give 2.5kg to Albacore remains to be seen.

Jockey Mark Khan’s mount Top Shot rates an each-way chance despite carrying top weight of 61kg. Pick of the remainder may be Happy Pills. owned and bred by Gary Player.

Another Aussie-bred inmate of the De Kock stable, Unrehearsed, gives Ryan Munger, the rider of Albacore, the chance of notching a double as he looks set for a big run in the first leg of the jackpot.

Unrehearsed, also representing Slack and Javett, probably needed his comeback run here in April as it was the four-year-old’s first outing since December. Possibly the right horse for the swinger could be Tumbling Stream, who will appreciate a shorter trip.

Another of Fastnet Rock’s progeny Powered Beauty will bid to maintain his 100% record when he makes his second appearance in the fifth race. There was plenty to like about the three-year-old’s debut win under Lyle Hewitson and the title-chasing apprentice retains the ride in this 1,600m contest.

The chief danger to Powered Beauty could be Ormond Ferraris’s runner American Indian, who has hinted a second win is close at hand with placed runs in each of his past four starts.

Sherman Brown will have to overcome a wide draw but so will Hewitson, who has the outside barrier to overcome.

Punters look to have a certain place accumulator banker in the second race as Stanley Ferreira’s three-year-old Bella Ciao will be at cramped odds to open his account against some modest rivals. Possibly Red Cape, co-owned by Mark Khan but being ridden by Hewitson, will follow the favourite home.

Young Dylan Lerena is beginning to pick up some decent rides claiming his 4kg apprentice allowance and he can go close on Grant Maroun’s stayer Arte in the final event on the card. The Ideal World gelding will have to be at the top of his game to take top honours as his opponents include Geoff Woodruff’s in-form filly Sunshine Sil and Lucky Houdalakis’s Tundra Taita.