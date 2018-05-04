Serena Williams to miss Madrid Open

Madrid — Former world No1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open as she continues to regain full fitness ahead of the French Open later in May.

"Unfortunately I have had to pull out of Madrid because I have had a fever and I don’t feel 100%," the official Mutua Madrid Open site quoted Williams as saying.

Williams returned to the WTA tour in March after giving birth last September.

Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska has also withdrawn from the Madrid Open, which runs from May 7-13, due to injury.

The 36-year-old 23-time Grand Slam winner made the decision shortly before the main draw. The tennis superstar made her comeback from childbirth in March at Indian Wells and Miami but has admitted struggling to get fully fit.

Williams could make a return at Rome May 13-20 ahead of the French Open in Paris May 27-June 10.

Astonishingly, Serena won the Australian Open while pregnant and returned in February alongside her sister Venus in a US Fed Cup first-round tie. She lost to Venus in the third round at Indian Wells and to Japan’s Naomi Osaka at Miami.

Reuters