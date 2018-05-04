Jockey Muzi Yeni out to fulfil yen for more glory

Jockey Muzi Yeni — probably tired of apprentice Lyle Hewitson hogging all of the headlines — could grab his piece of the racing limelight when he rides Coral Fever in Saturday’s R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein.

Yeni, 31, is enjoying another successful season and recently rode his 100th winner of the campaign and has built a good relationship with five-year-old Coral Fever.

This inmate of Robbie Sage’s stable ran third behind Liege in the Sansui Summer Cup in November and won in good style over Saturday’s course and distance.

Liege is trained by Sean Tarry and Yeni will be well aware that the champion trainer’s runner Legal Eagle is the horse to beat if he is going to take the handsome first cheque of R2,5m.

With 13 wins and stake earnings of more than R11.5m, Legal Eagle has enjoyed a career that can be likened to that of AB de Villiers in cricket. Time and again, he has produced the goods when needed.

Although Anton Marcus will give the six-year-old every assistance from the saddle, there remains an opinion among many that 1,600m — not Saturday’s 2,000m — is the gelding’s optimum trip. This view is not shared by Tarry, who said Legal Eagle won the race in 2016 and won the SA Derby over 2,450m as a three-year-old.

Punters are put in a bit of a quandary as also in the line-up is Nother Russia, one of the most popular female performers in the country and whose dam, Mother Russia, retired to the paddocks after 13 wins.

Former Triple Crown winner Abashiri has two lengths to find with Coral Fever compared to their clash at the end of March, but in the five-year-old’s favour is that he goes into the race a fresh horse.

Glider Pilot has earned the least of the 13 runners, yet he has thrown his hat in the ring with three promising efforts to give trainer Tyrone Zackey a chance at glory.

Two members of the female sex — Silvan Star and Fort Ember — are probably place-getters at best, yet it could still be a profitable afternoon for their owners with third place worth R400,000.

Whatever his fate in the Champions Challenge, Yeni will fancy his chances of capturing the grade2 SA Oaks on Alec Laird’s filly Green Top.

Geoff Woodruff’s runner Secret Potion warrants the utmost respect in this 2,450m contest as his filly has won over 2,000m and will be staying on when some of her rivals have cried, "Enough!".

Tarry brings an army of 28 horses to the city track and his best runners could be Celtic Sea (third race) and Exquisite Touch in the grade1 Computaform Sprint.

The "joker in the pack" could be Candice Dawson’s sprinter Rocky Valley as there was a lot to like about the four-year-old’s recent win over Champagne Haze.

It is a hugely important day on the racing calendar worldwide and punters might consider a four-horse place bet in four different countries. The four recommendations are Coral Fever at Turffontein, Mendelssohn in the Kentucky Derby in the US, Elarqam in the 2,000 Guineas in the UK and Kilrain in the Castle Tankard in Zimbabwe.