Sport / Other Sport

Athletics SA ready for IAAF face-off

04 May 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson and David Isaacson
Behind her: Athletics SA is backing Caster Semenya on the hyperandrogenism issue and is prepared to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Behind her: Athletics SA is backing Caster Semenya on the hyperandrogenism issue and is prepared to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA will challenge new rules on hyperandrogenism in athletics as it seeks to keep up double Olympian Caster Semenya’s status as the queen of middle distance athletics, Athletics SA said on Thursday.

The body said after a week’s consultation with the country’s sports ministry and Olympic committee, it had found the new regulations skewed.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) last week confirmed new rules, which effectively give Semenya a choice of taking medication to restrict testosterone or moving to longer-distance events.

"As a member federation, we will engage the IAAF as our mother body and if they do not change their minds on this new rule after this engagement, we will proceed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for further assistance on the matter," Athletics SA said.

But it gave no details on what grounds it would seek to set aside the new rules, which come into effect on November 1 and are likely to affect Semenya.

"Athletics SA once again takes the opportunity to reaffirm our support for all our athletes who may be affected by this new ruling," ASA added.

Hyperandrogenism

The rules seek to prevent women with hyperandrogenism — which produces higher than normal levels of testosterone and is deemed by the governing body to give them an unfair advantage — from running distances from 400m to a mile. They would only be allowed to compete at international level if they took medication to reduce naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

Semenya, a double Olympic and triple world champion over 800m and who completed the 800m-1,500m double at the Commonwealth Games in April, has always been a controversial figure in the sport as its authorities have sought a solution that respected her rights while also providing a "level playing field".

The 27-year-old, categorised by the IAAF as an athlete with a Difference of Sexual Development, left some rivals complaining they faced an impossible and unfair challenge.

The IAAF had similar regulations in place for four years but fell foul of a ruling in 2015 after an appeal on behalf of Indian athlete Dutee Chand, who had been banned from competing because of testosterone levels.

The IAAF Council said earlier in 2018 that it had completed a review of the available evidence after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling had instructed it to do so.

The South African raised eyebrows when she won the world junior championships in 2008 and the senior world title in 2009, with a drastic improvement in her times.

The IAAF made Semenya take a sexual verification test, initially kept secret but revealed by the media in 2009.

Since then virtually all Semenya’s performances have been followed by questions about her sexual and physical status, but she has long stopped answering them.

Semenya will kick off her Diamond League campaign in the 1,500m in Doha on Friday‚ lining up as favourite in a field missing the world’s best.

Semenya was third in the 1,500m at the 2017 World Championships in London.

But the field in Qatar will feature neither Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya nor Jennifer Simpson‚ the American who took the Olympic bronze and World Championship silver.

Semenya is one of several South Africans in action on Friday. Carina Horn‚ who recently broke the national 100m mark‚ goes up against Dafne Schippers as well as Ivorians Murielle Ahoure and Marie-Josee Ta Lou in the straight sprint.

Cornel Fredericks is in the 400m hurdles‚ veteran Khotso Mokoena in the triple jump and Pieter Conradie in the 400m.

The meeting will be broadcast on Supersport7 from 6pm.

Reuters

Caster Semenya tweets her defiance about IAAF ruling on testosterone

Meanwhile‚ Prof Steve Cornelius has quit as a member of the IAAF disciplinary tribunal, in protest against the ‘warped ideology behind ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa is a contender to win the victims and villains Olympics

The hysteria around Caster Semenya’s case shows we need to develop a more measured and mature approach to moral affairs, writes Glen Heneck
Opinion
1 day ago

Caster Semenya to line up as favourite in the 1,500m in Doha

The Commonwealth champ is competing for the first time since the IAAF announced it was introducing new regulations limiting athletes with ...
Sport
20 hours ago

We will go to court if necessary to challenge IAAF’s hyperandrogenism ruling, Athletics SA says

The rules‚ which are to kick in in November‚ are widely considered to target African middle-distance runners‚ especially Caster ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Parliament lashes ‘dehumanising’ IAAF policy

The world athletics body’s new regulation on hyperandrogenism ‘targets’ reigning world champion Caster Semeya
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Reds fired up for Real Champions League final
Sport / Soccer
2.
Disgraced David Warner offered a lifeline by ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Caster Semenya tweets her defiance about IAAF ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
La France, here comes Africa’s bike king Louis
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Athletics SA ready for IAAF face-off
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.