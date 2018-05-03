Sport / Other Sport

Tiger opts for new irons to conquer Wells Fargo

03 May 2018 - 07:25 Agency Staff
Swinging fortunes: While most attention at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship will be focused on Tiger Woods those with an eye to the future need look no further than Chile’s 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Charlotte — Tiger Woods will use a new set of irons at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, the 14-times Major winner announced on Tuesday.

Woods has been trying out the TaylorMade clubs for a while, and has decided the time is right to put them to the test in the heat of competition.

"Phase 1 of irons development… is complete. Looking forward to teeing it up this week," he tweeted ahead of Thursday’s first round in Charlotte.

The news comes more than a year after Woods signed with TaylorMade, and after a disappointing performance in April at the US Masters.

Woods struggled with his irons on the way to finishing tied for 32nd.

Tiger Woods. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
"I felt I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things, but I hit my irons awful for the week," he said after his final round at Augusta National.

Woods, in his seventh start of the year after successful spinal fusion treatment, will be joined at Quail Hollow by a strong field that features Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Masters champion Patrick Reed. McIlroy and Thomas have fond memories of Quail Hollow.

McIlroy recorded his first PGA Tour win there in 2010, while Thomas more recently made his major breakthrough at the PGA Championship.

The course set-up this week will be more forgiving than it was when Thomas won in August 2017, with more grass around the greens expected to offer better lies for chip shots.

"It was really tough to chip around the greens [at the PGA] because it was so tight," said defending champion Brian Harman, who won 2017’s Wells Fargo at a different venue.

While Woods will attract most attention, fans with an eye on the future could do worse than watch Joaquin Niemann.

The 19-year-old from Chile finished sixth in his professional debut at the Texas Open two weeks ago. "It gave me a lot of confidence," said Niemann, who says his ability with the driver should hold him in good stead this week.

"I just need to hit fairways because the course is really long. You don’t want to hit five irons from the rough."

Reuters

