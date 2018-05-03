Sport / Other Sport

Caster Semenya to line up as favourite in the 1,500m in Doha

03 May 2018 - 12:06 David Isaacson
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Newly crowned Commonwealth Games 800m and 1,500m champion Caster Semenya will kick off her Diamond League campaign in the longer event in Doha on Friday evening‚ lining up as favourite in a field missing the world’s best.

Semenya is competing for the first time since the athletics world governing body‚ the IAAF‚ announced it was introducing new regulations limiting athletes with hyperandrogenism competing internationally in events from the 400m to the mile.

The rules‚ which will kick in late in 2018‚ are widely considered controversial.

Semenya‚ the Olympic and world 800m champion‚ was third in the 1,500m at the world championships in London in 2017.

But the field in Qatar will feature neither Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya nor Jennifer Simpson‚ the American who took the Olympic bronze and world championship silver.

Simpson is racing in the 3‚000m‚ going up against the likes of Hellen Obiri‚ Kenya’s 5‚000m world champion.

In terms of personal bests‚ only Winny Chebet of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Besu Sado have been faster than Semenya‚ but neither made it to the world championship final last year.

Chebet did her 3min 59.16sec best in Rome last year‚ while Sado clocked her 3:59.47 in Zurich in 2016.

Semenya set her 4:00.71 South African mark winning in Australia in April.

Semenya is one of several South Africans in action on Friday. Carina Horn‚ who recently broke the national 100m mark‚ goes up against Dafne Schippers as well as Ivorians Murielle Ahoure and Marie-Josee Ta Lou in the straight sprint.

Cornel Fredericks competes in the 400m hurdles‚ veteran Khotso Mokoena in the triple jump and Pieter Conradie in the 400m.

The meet will be broadcast on SuperSport7 from 6pm.

Caster Semenya tweets her defiance about IAAF ruling on testosterone

Meanwhile‚ Prof Steve Cornelius has quit as a member of the IAAF disciplinary tribunal, in protest against the ‘warped ideology behind ...
Sport
22 hours ago

South Africa is a contender to win the victims and villains Olympics

The hysteria around Caster Semenya’s case shows we need to develop a more measured and mature approach to moral affairs, writes Glen Heneck
Opinion
7 hours ago

Parliament lashes ‘dehumanising’ IAAF policy

The world athletics body’s new regulation on hyperandrogenism ‘targets’ reigning world champion Caster Semeya
Sport
3 days ago

