‘Green’ Wimbledon announces a hefty prize-pot hike

London — Wimbledon has announced a hefty prize-pot hike, along with a new sustainability project aimed at ensuring it is not just the grass courts that remain green at the All England Club.

On Tuesday organisers of the oldest Grand Slam tournament revealed a prize fund of £34m for the 2018 championships, up 7.6% from 2017.

That figure includes awards of £2.25m each for the men’s and women’s champions, an increase on the £2.2m Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza received in 2017.

Organisers also issued a warning that players who compete while knowingly carrying an injury, and quit mid-match, face being docked all their first-round prize money. The move is aimed at preventing a repeat of the rash of retirements in early action in 2017.

"In the wake of first-round withdrawals we pledged to act on it, and we have done so," Wimbledon CE Richard Lewis said. "We were very influential in the creation and adoption of the 50-50 rule and hope the introduction of it will play a significant role in mitigating the problems of first-round singles retirements."

Under the new rule, if an injured player withdraws on-site after midday on the Thursday before the championships they will receive 50% of the first-round prize money. The replacement "lucky loser" will get the other 50%. With pound signs dominating the headlines at the club in south-west London, organisers also underlined their commitment to combating corruption in the sport and rolling out a sustainability programme.

Ban on plastic straws

Central to the "greening" of the championships is a ban on plastic straws — some 400,000 were used at 2017’s tournament — the introduction of electric vehicles in the courtesy car fleet; additional water-fill points around the grounds and the provision of paper bags at Wimbledon’s shops.

"Sustainability is an important and necessary area of focus, particularly for major events," Lewis said.

"We have put in place a sustainability vision, which is to sustain the running of the club and the championships in a way that minimises the impact on our environment."

Organisers also reiterated they would be implementing rules first announced in November 2017.

In addition to stripping players of their first-round prize money if they pull out of a match or perform to what the club deems "below professional standards", Wimbledon will strictly enforce warm-up timing to speed up the game, but will also extend the time allowed between points from 20 to 25 seconds.

Wimbledon’s 2018 prize money eclipses the £30.2m paid out at January’s first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, but at current exchange rates is just shy of the £34.5m on offer at the French Open, which will start later in May.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the calendar starting in August, is yet to announce its prize money.

Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam event to be played on grass, will take place from July 2-15.

The 2018 championships mark the 150th anniversary of the club, 50 years of open tennis and 125 years of the women’s singles championships.

Reuters