Sport / Other Sport

BARCELONA OPEN

Nadal wins, Djokovic crashes out

26 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS

Barcelona — Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise second-round exit at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday when the Serb was beaten 6-2 1-6 6-3 by world No140 Martin Klizan.

But favourite Rafael Nadal eased past fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes-Baena 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria also slipped past Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16.

Djokovic, who received a bye in the opening round, has not made the last eight of a tournament since Wimbledon 2017.

Nadal will now meet Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who progressed after 14th seed Kei Nishikori retired from his first match after experiencing pain in his right wrist.

Reuters

Garcia stuns Sharapova in Stuttgart fightback

French sixth seed Caroline Garcia stages a fightback at Stuttgart Grand Prix
Sport
1 day ago

Tennis star Novak Djokovic dominant in Monte Carlo opener

The former world No1 delivers an impressive performance in his first match since splitting from coach André Agassi
Sport
9 days ago

Nadal in bullring for Davis Cup duty

‘It’s been a tough few months,’ says the Spanish tennis star
Sport
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bryan Habana retires from rugby after a year of ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Bucs out to scupper Downs’ party
Sport / Soccer
3.
South Africans excel in England and India
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bobby Motaung praises Komphela despite hasty exit ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
The time for talking is over, says De Allende
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.