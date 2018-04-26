Nadal wins, Djokovic crashes out

Barcelona — Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise second-round exit at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday when the Serb was beaten 6-2 1-6 6-3 by world No140 Martin Klizan.

But favourite Rafael Nadal eased past fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes-Baena 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria also slipped past Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16.

Djokovic, who received a bye in the opening round, has not made the last eight of a tournament since Wimbledon 2017.

Nadal will now meet Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who progressed after 14th seed Kei Nishikori retired from his first match after experiencing pain in his right wrist.

