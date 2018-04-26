Back to Baku with hopes for another thriller

Nine points adrift of championship leader Vettel, he complained in China two weekends ago of being in "no man’s land".

The ultra-long Baku straight could favour Ferrari, with Vettel aiming to make up for finishing eighth in Shanghai after winning the first two races in Australia and Bahrain.

Mercedes, without a win in three races for the first time since the V6 turbo hybrid era started in 2014, will need to get their tyres working properly and can take nothing for granted. "We know that we have a massive challenge on our hands," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"Last year, we were in a tough fight with Ferrari. But it was nothing compared to the intensity of this year’s battle.

"Last year’s race threw up a podium that nobody could have predicted and, as is the way with street courses, we can once again expect the unexpected."

Ricciardo, winner in China after a safety car period fell into Red Bull’s lap, is on a high and Baku rewards the brave overtaking moves he is known for.

"Baku is different to other street circuits, because there are places where you can pass. Actually, lots of places where you can pass," said the Australian. "With a street circuit you have to love it, but you also have to respect it and understand it.

"I understand that, to be fast, you have to be on the limit, but put yourself there and it can bite you," Ricciardo said.

Force India were heading for the podium in 2017 when Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon collided and the two drivers now have a very clear understanding of what is expected.

Williams, whose podium was the only one by a team outside the top three, meanwhile return to Baku as the only ones yet to score a point in 2018.

"For Stroll it would be bold to expect another podium but he should perform well given his significant achievements in Baku last year," said technical head Paddy Lowe.

