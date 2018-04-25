Freedom Paddle attracts country’s top talent

South African paddlers have responded enthusiastically to the launch of a new surfski challenge around Robben Island aimed at commemorating Freedom Day and highlighting the serious environmental challenges of the oceans.

Some of SA’s top paddlers, including Graeme Solomon, are among 150 who have entered.

The new Bamboo Warehouse Freedom Paddle, presented by SASurfski.com, will take place on Friday. It will be staged as a 28km race around the island, starting and finishing at Oceana Power Boat Club adjacent to the V&A Waterfront.

The response has been strongly supportive and entries have been received from across the country.

"Robben Island is an iconic symbol of our new SA. It just made sense to create an event that has the power to connect South Africans with this incredible place," said event director Robin Tindall.

"As surfski paddlers we are incredibly lucky to be able to experience Robben Island from the sea," said fellow event organiser Tim Fey.

"The wild side of the island is breathtakingly beautiful. The coastline is pristine, the sea life exceptional and the view of Table Mountain and the 12 Apostles is truly spectacular," he said.

Entries have been confirmed from many of the top surfski paddlers in the country, ensuring a fast and furious pace upfront. "Everyone will be wanting to claim the top spot to be able to say they won the first Freedom Paddle," said Tindall.

But he said the main thrust of the event was to include athletes of all abilities and from all walks of life. "Most of the field will be there not for the racing, but to be a part of something special … to reflect on what Robben Island means to us as South Africans," said Tindall.

Race safety officer and surfski coach Richard Kohler said: "We would like everyone to come to the Oceana Power Boat Club on April 27 to see what surfski is all about.

"If you have a surfski and feel up to the challenge, then enter and join us. We have a shorter 15km option for the less fit."

Solomon said: "Having spent countless hours in our rivers and oceans, I have seen the trash we are choking our planet with. It is vital we switch from single-use plastics and using unsustainable resources. Let’s create a planet our kids can enjoy."