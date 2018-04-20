Nother Russia can rescue poor punters

"It’s been a tough week for punters, but Nother Russia can get them out of jail on Saturday." That is the forecast of Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael ahead of Saturday’s R1m Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes at Turffontein.

With Pick6 carryovers at Kimberley on Monday and the Vaal on Tuesday, it has been heavy going for backers and they will welcome form results, and Nother Russia falls into that category.

"One has to think that if Nother Russia repeats her excellent effort against Legal Eagle, then the rest will be battling for place money. We have her as the firm favourite at 12-10," said Michael.

Nother Russia is one of four runners from Mike de Kock’s stable taking part in this grade 1 race. He is also represented by Cascapedia, who has won her past three starts over 1,800m. She is as low as 9-2 with World Sports Betting but Michael feels the 1,600m trip will be too sharp and offers Callan Murray’s mount at 7-1.

Two serious rivals to the De Kock quartet are Gimme Six and Silvan Star. Piere Strydom has had a lean spell, but he is sure to get the best out of Gimme Six, who hails from the stable of this season’s leading trainer, Justin Snaith.

Cape-based jockey Richard Fourie is approaching his century of winners for the season and he makes the journey to the Highveld to partner Glen Kotzen’s mare Sylvan Star. Michael makes her the 4-1 second favourite.

Although Sean Tarry’s team is once again firing on all cylinders, Safe Harbour is battling for her fourth win. Interestingly, she has higher stake earnings than Nother Russia.

Folk Dance is one of only two three-year-olds in the field and Paul Peter’s filly has turned in two useful runs in 2018. However, she looks to have a stiff task taking on talented older rivals.

The supporting feature on Saturday, the R150,000 Spook Express Handicap over 2,450m, could provide a thrilling finish and Emerald Bay gets a narrow vote over Arte, Parisienne Chic and Patchitup Baby. Erico Verdonese trains Emerald Bay and he lost one of his top three-year-olds at last Saturday’s Turffontein meeting. Emerald Bay’s recent second behind End Game entitles her to start as favourite, although Arte won over 2,600m last time so should go well for trainer Grant Maroun.

Trainer St John Gray has been among the winners in recent meetings and his runner, Parisienne Chic, warrants serious consideration following the mare’s close second behind Ali Bon Dubai recently.

Two maiden races — the third and fourth on the card — carry stakes of R250,000, thanks to the sponsorship of Princess Charlene of Monaco. Punters should note that trainer Candice Dawson took Dan’s Empire out of his engagement at the Vaal on Thursday to rather contest Saturday’s third race.

As Tarry has Al Sahem’s half-sister Hafla in the race, this will be no easy task for Dan’s Empire, but a second placing would still earn his owners R50,000. What A Fizz and Flexible Fugitive also have easy-way chances.

Another Tarry inmate, Silvez, will have to overcome a very wide draw. In the circumstances it might pay to row in with Stanley Ferreira’s Var filly Kindavar. This R500,000 buy is looking expensive at present, but has shown ability in her six starts.

This 1,400m race is the first leg of the Pick6, and Tortola is another must inclusion in exotic perms. Ormond Ferraris’ filly, second behind Star Halo at the Vaal, is drawn in pole position.

Jockey Craig Zackey prefers Star Of Joburg to Infamous Fix in the final leg of the Pick6 and this is a pointer to the chance of Horse Chestnut. Nevertheless, Infamous Fox will appreciate this shorter trip so punters should couple the two geldings in swingers.