Caster Semenya will not get an opportunity to put up her feet and catch her breath after the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The two-time 800m world champion will instead spend the next month with her coaching team reviewing her performances in preparation for what is expected to be another busy season on the track.

Since the beginning of the year‚ Semenya has competed in the Athletix Grand Prix Series and the South African Senior Athletics Champions before going on to win gold medals in the 800m and 1,500m events at the Commonwealth Games.

Though her programme for the remainder of the year has not been finalised yet‚ Semenya is expected to be back on the track in May for the start of the IAAF Diamond League Series in Doha, where she is the defending her 800m title.

"The main thing for now is to get back to basics‚ be healthy and stay injury free throughout the season‚" she said. "At the moment we are not too much worried. It is more about working on weaknesses so that I can get better. We are going to sit down and review what we have done so far and put more focus on specific things that will help me to improve.