Martin Erasmus nabs first wrestling gold in 60 years

It may have been Friday 13 but there was nothing unlucky for South African wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

Martin Erasmus, a big boy from Brakpan on the East Rand, powered his way to SA’s first wrestling gold medal at the Games since Abraham Geldenhuys and a few of his teammates won gold in Cardiff 60 long years ago.

Erasmus beat India’s Mausam Khatri on a superior technicality scoreline, the margin being 12-2. It was a great victory for the South African.

Erasmus gave something of a hint of things to come when he won senior gold at the African Championships in Nigeria earlier in 2018.

"I didn’t really expect gold today," said the humble Erasmus. "I just fight match for match… this guy was tough again. I think he had an injury, but that’s not my problem."

Wrestling since three

By saying "again", Erasmus was referring to the Commonwealth championships held in Johannesburg earlier in 2018 where the same opponent had got the better of him.

"I’ve been wrestling since the age of three, it was passed on to me by my dad, Rassie, who still coaches me to this day."

By day Erasmus is a parts salesman at an East Rand car dealer and says this momentous victory will not change him.

"I’m not an emotional guy, I just take things day by day, year for year. I’m now looking forward to going home."

Erasmus has no competitors in his weight category at the national championships because‚ according to one of his teammates‚ he is too good. His opponents either go up to the next division or they drop down in weight.

So for practice he wrestles his stablemate‚ Michael Gaitskill. He also wrestles his brothers‚ one of whom competed at a junior Commonwealth Games.

Erasmus said he had no special plans to celebrate other than by returning home‚ but was insistent that he be quoted thanking his parents‚ siblings and fianceé, Shané Symens.

"I’m so proud," said code manager Nico Coetzee, one of South African wrestling’s true servants. "I’m obviously very happy… we’ve worked for this for the two previous Commonwealth Games. We narrowly missed previously, but today we got it right. This young man has a brilliant future and so do a couple of the youngsters here.

"They maybe didn’t get medals but we are working in the right direction. I’m extremely proud of this team and so grateful of all the support from each and every one in Team SA. It’s lovely to share this with SA and make you proud."

An elated Sakkie Bosse, president of the South African Wrestling Federation, said: "It’s a huge day for South African wrestling. I’ve just spoken to the representative of the United World Wrestling and he reckons it was the match of the day [in the final bout]."

Teamsa.co.za