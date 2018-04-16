Sport / Other Sport

Bolt gets them rocking as Commonwealth Games come to end

16 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Helalia Johannes: Winner of the marathon gold medal for Namibia. Picture: REUTERS
Gold Coast — Usain Bolt took a turn as DJ as the Gold Coast said goodbye to the Commonwealth Games on Sunday after an 11-day tournament in which Australia topped the medals table by a distance.

Bolt made a surprise appearance on the decks as the Games closed in a colourful ceremony with references to Aboriginal culture — though indigenous protests continued outside.

Australia finished with 80 golds, way ahead of England’s 45 and India’s 26, in a tally that integrated para sports and was equally split between men and women for the first time.

"For those who delivered this event I say: ‘You beauty! You did us proud’," said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, as the Commonwealth flag was handed to Birmingham, the hosts in 2022.

Australia dominated in the pool and in track cycling. Jamaica felt the absence of the retired Bolt as they struggled in the sprint events.

The Games also featured their first transgender athlete, and gay English diver Tom Daley caused a stir when he urged the 37 Commonwealth countries that outlaw homosexuality to change their laws.

Zero failed drug tests

Zero failed drug tests were reported during the event, though India twice fell foul of the "no needle policy" and had two athletes ordered home.

However, the Games also saw several protests from indigenous activists who dubbed them the "Stolenwealth Games", a reference to Britain’s colonisation of Australia.

On Sunday protesters were blocked from marching to the stadium by a heavy police presence, preventing a repeat of the tense confrontation before the opening ceremony.

Earlier, organisers were criticised for their medical response after marathon runner Callum Hawkins collapsed 2km from victory and lay prone for some time before help arrived.

Officials lashed out at spectators who took pictures of Hawkins as he lay in distress. Australia’s Michael Shelley ran past the Scot to victory.

Marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe tweeted that there were "big questions" for the organising committee and medical staff. "That should never happen," she said.

The Games have been painted by organisers as Australia’s chance to burnish its image for sportsmanship after a Test cricket cheating scandal which shocked the nation.

Australia also suffered setbacks on the last day when its women’s rugby team, the Olympic champions, lost a sudden-death thriller against New Zealand in the inaugural final.

Kelly Brazier scored from inside her own half to clinch it 17-12 in the first extra period and avenge New Zealand’s defeat to Australia in the 2016 Olympic title decider.

Australia thrashed Canada 87-47 in the men’s basketball final, Shelley won the marathon and David Palmer and Zac Alexander were crowned men’s doubles squash champions on the final day.

Helalia Johannes won the women’s marathon in 2:32.40, becoming Namibia’s first female gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games.

Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei fought back from a game down to beat India’s newly crowned world No1 Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s badminton final.

Saina Nehwal won an all-Indian women’s badminton final against PV Sindhu, and Singapore finished with table tennis success in the men’s singles and mixed doubles.

AFP

Akani Simbine powers SA relay team to silver medal

Simbine ran the anchor leg when SA set the last national record‚ 38.35‚ at the previous Games in Glasgow‚ delivering the fastest ...
2 days ago

Games champion Caster Semenya says she wanted to perform to thank Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Semenya won the 800m Commonwealth Games gold on Friday to add to the 1500m title she claimed earlier in the week
2 days ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: Semenya’s difference is her sporting brilliance

Demands to have her natural physical advantage throttled back with drugs smack of the Stepford Wives
3 days ago

It’s raining medals for SA at the Gold Coast games

South Africans have added another four gongs in early competitions, thanks to mountain biking, wrestling and bowls
4 days ago

‘Phelps of Gold Coast’ targets Tokyo

SA’s Chad Le Clos could just become the next Michael Phelps after making history at the Commonwealth Games
4 days ago

Luvo bounces back with a knockout long jump

Meanwhile, Australia’s Kathryn Mitchell unleashed the world’s longest javelin throw in five years to win gold
4 days ago

Viljoen beats backache and spears a javelin bronze at Commonwealth games

Sunette Viljoen won the fourth Commonwealth Games medal of her career on Wednesday‚ merely weeks after a debilitating back injury that had prevented ...
4 days ago

How speedy Akani Simbine knew it was his time to shine

Newly crowned Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist looked beyond the negative press after a shaky start
5 days ago

