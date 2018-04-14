Sport / Other Sport

Akani Simbine powers SA relay team to silver medal

14 April 2018 - 11:11 David Isaacson
Akani Simbine of South Africa anchors his team home in the mens 4x100m relay final during the athletics on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Akani Simbine once again unleashed a display of awesome power as he anchored South Africa to the 4x100m relay silver medal in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Simbine‚ the 100m champion here at the Commonwealth Games‚ Henricho Bruintjies‚ the 100m silver medallist‚ Emile Erasmus and Anaso Jobodwana claimed SA’s first medal in this event since the last time the Games were held in Australia at Melbourne 2006.

The 35.24sec national record the class of 2018 clocked was more than half-a-second quicker than the 38.98 Lee-Roy Newton‚ Leigh Julius‚ Snyman Prinsloo and Sherwin Vries ran for silver 12 years ago.

Simbine was in fourth position when he took the baton from Anaso Jobodwana‚ trailing England’s Harry Aikines-Aryeetey‚ Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Australian Josh Clarke.

He hit the turbo and overhauled two of them‚ but just didn’t have enough time to catch the Englishman.

"All that was in my head was‚ just get in front‚ just get in front‚ just catch. I remember seeing Blake coming up and I was like no ways he’s going to get me this time.

"I moved and I was getting closer to Harry from England and I was just give me 10 metres more‚ 10 metres more‚ and that 10 metres didn’t come."

Simbine ran the anchor leg when SA set the last national record‚ 38.35‚ at the previous Games in Glasgow‚ delivering the fastest final leg after Usain Bolt.

