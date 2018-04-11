Sport / Other Sport

Sunette Viljoen spears a javelin bronze at Commonwealth games

11 April 2018 - 13:15 David Isaacson
Sunette Viljoen. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Sunette Viljoen. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Sunette Viljoen came away with her fourth Commonwealth Games medal on Wednesday‚ taking bronze behind Australians Kathryn Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Roberts.

Mitchell effectively sealed the competition on her first attempt as she launched a 68.92 personal best that also stretched the Games record by nearly 3m.

Viljoen’s 62.08m opener was her best effort too‚ and it kept her in second place until the final sixth round, when Roberts bumped her down to third place with a throw of 63.89.

Viljoen‚ the champion in 2006 and 2010‚ won silver in Glasgow four years ago.

But the Olympic silver medallist has only just returned from a lengthy injury‚ this being her first major competition since mid-2017.

